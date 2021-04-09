Welcome,
April 09, 2021, 05:36:43 PM
Gazette Home Page - Grim
Author
Topic: Gazette Home Page - Grim
Itchy_ring
Gazette Home Page - Grim
Today
11:44:02 AM
Not known for it's good news stories on the home page but particularly bleak today; Sex offender, Gay blackmailer, fire death, dead murderer, murder case, dodgy care home and Road accident death! FFS
calamity
Re: Gazette Home Page - Grim
Today
03:59:01 PM
I occasionally look at the gazoot to see whats going on back home, always wish I hadnt bothered.
One question always occurs to me; what the fuck is happening with this proliferation of nonces? Has it always been like that?
John Theone
Re: Gazette Home Page - Grim
Today
04:12:51 PM
Looks alright to me......
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/
Itchy_ring
Re: Gazette Home Page - Grim
Today
04:39:33 PM
I occasionally look at the gazoot to see whats going on back home, always wish I hadnt bothered.
One question always occurs to me; what the fuck is happening with this proliferation of nonces? Has it always been like that?
There does seem to be a shitload of nonce cases reported in the Gazette and the Northern Echo
