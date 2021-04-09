Not known for it's good news stories on the home page but particularly bleak today; Sex offender, Gay blackmailer, fire death, dead murderer, murder case, dodgy care home and Road accident death! FFS

I occasionally look at the gazoot to see whats going on back home, always wish I hadnt bothered.One question always occurs to me; what the fuck is happening with this proliferation of nonces? Has it always been like that?