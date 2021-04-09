Welcome,
April 09, 2021, 11:25:30 AM
What a tackle!!!
Author
Topic: What a tackle!!! (Read 200 times)
John Theone
Posts: 340
What a tackle!!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:52:12 PM »
And he only got a yellow!
Get in!
https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1379948356361990145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379948356361990145%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.givemesport.com%2F1671998-ricardo-blancos-horrific-challenge-sparks-brawl-in-saprissa-vs-philadelphia-union
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 704
Re: What a tackle!!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:37:30 PM »
Old school
ccole
Posts: 4 265
Re: What a tackle!!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:11:30 PM »
Teesbrough 4th Division tackle.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 630
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: What a tackle!!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:58:54 AM »
Nowt wrong with that. Honest attempt to get the ball.
