Author Topic: What a tackle!!!  (Read 200 times)
John Theone
« on: Yesterday at 05:52:12 PM »
And he only got a yellow!

Get in!

https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1379948356361990145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379948356361990145%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.givemesport.com%2F1671998-ricardo-blancos-horrific-challenge-sparks-brawl-in-saprissa-vs-philadelphia-union
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:37:30 PM »
Old school 
ccole
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:11:30 PM »
Teesbrough 4th Division tackle. 
TerryCochranesSocks
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:58:54 AM »
Nowt wrong with that. Honest attempt to get the ball.
 :like:
