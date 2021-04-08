Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 08, 2021, 07:16:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
What a tackle!!!
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: What a tackle!!! (Read 57 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 340
What a tackle!!!
«
on:
Today
at 05:52:12 PM »
And he only got a yellow!
Get in!
https://twitter.com/FOXSoccer/status/1379948356361990145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1379948356361990145%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.givemesport.com%2F1671998-ricardo-blancos-horrific-challenge-sparks-brawl-in-saprissa-vs-philadelphia-union
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...