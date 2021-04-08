|
TerryCochranesSocks
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport
Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.
I particularly enjoyed one final round of a major, when some loon of French bloke tried to play a shot from a stream
I was at Carnoustie for the final two days when Van de Velde went plodging in the stream.
Corporate piss up.
