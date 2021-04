MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 407 The Masters « on: April 08, 2021, 02:57:29 PM » Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread



Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait

Itchy_ring

I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport

Robbso

Posts: 14 910 Re: The Masters « Reply #3 on: April 08, 2021, 05:17:11 PM »



Iím going for Mcllroy, if he can negotiate the first round which has been his Achilles heel recently in majors. He only needs this for the grand slam.Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week

Robbso

I couldnít tip fucking coal. Come on Casey FFS

El Capitan

Posts: 45 177 Re: The Masters « Reply #5 on: April 08, 2021, 08:39:10 PM »







Iíve backed Rory to win the masters every year for about the last fucking decadeFinally fucked him off this year

Robbso

I mentioned Casey he gets two 6ís. fuck it i darenít even think of Rose

MF(c) DOOM

Posts: 4 407 Re: The Masters « Reply #7 on: April 08, 2021, 09:46:46 PM » Carnage.



I always used to back Rose at every Masters but thought he was a spent force.

Uncle Marbles

Posts: 205 Re: The Masters « Reply #8 on: April 08, 2021, 10:02:54 PM »



Come on Tiger





I am going for Tiger Woods. This will be the comeback of all fucking comebacks, and no doubt using his crutches for a putterCome on Tiger

ccole

Posts: 4 266 Re: The Masters « Reply #10 on: April 08, 2021, 10:16:59 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 08, 2021, 03:27:20 PM I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport







Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.

ccole

Posts: 4 266 Re: The Masters « Reply #12 on: April 08, 2021, 10:27:21 PM »





Didn't he take his sock and shoes off and climb in ? That was funny,

Robbso

Posts: 14 910 Re: The Masters « Reply #13 on: April 09, 2021, 06:58:08 AM »

Total meltdown Van De Velde. Couldnít believe it, he had a comfortable lead and could have taken the penalty and still won.

Minge

Superstar





Posts: 10 555Superstar Re: The Masters « Reply #15 on: April 09, 2021, 12:13:08 PM »





Like my 18c gold omega , dunno if Iíve mentioned that before



Itís a good watchLike my 18c gold omega , dunno if Iíve mentioned that before

Robbso

Heating up now, some fantastic golf. A great recovery from Rose.(thatís him fucked now)

MF(c) DOOM

My boy Justin Thomas sitting pretty but good grouping at the top. Moving day tomorrow. Loads still in it.

Robbso

Theyíll tinker with the pin positions tomorrow, I donít expect so many low scores.

Robbso

The Japanese lad will take some catching, that finish was incredible. Rose somehow hung in.

El Capitan

Posts: 45 177 Re: The Masters « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:28:34 AM »



Donít you mean GRANARY BAP

Robbso

I couldnít spell it.