Posts: 4 405 The Masters « on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 PM » Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread



Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait Logged

Posts: 2 710 Re: The Masters « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM » I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport Logged

Posts: 14 889 Re: The Masters « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 PM »



Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week Im going for Mcllroy, if he can negotiate the first round which has been his Achilles heel recently in majors. He only needs this for the grand slam.Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week Logged

Posts: 14 889 Re: The Masters « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 PM » I couldnt tip fucking coal. Come on Casey FFSI couldnt tip fucking coal. Come on Casey Logged

Posts: 45 154 Re: The Masters « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM »







Finally fucked him off this year Ive backed Rory to win the masters every year for about the last fucking decadeFinally fucked him off this year Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

Posts: 14 889 Re: The Masters « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 PM » I mentioned Casey he gets two 6s. fuck it i darent even think of Rose Logged

Posts: 4 405 Re: The Masters « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 PM » Carnage.



I always used to back Rose at every Masters but thought he was a spent force. Logged

Posts: 204 Re: The Masters « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 PM »



Come on Tiger





I am going for Tiger Woods. This will be the comeback of all fucking comebacks, and no doubt using his crutches for a putterCome on Tiger Logged

Posts: 4 266 Re: The Masters « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport







Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.

Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game. Logged

Posts: 4 266 Re: The Masters « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 PM »





Didn't he take his sock and shoes off and climb in ? That was funny,Didn't he take his sock and shoes off and climb in ? Logged

Posts: 14 889 Re: The Masters « Reply #13 on: Today at 06:58:08 AM »

Total meltdown Van De Velde. Couldnt believe it, he had a comfortable lead and could have taken the penalty and still won.Total meltdown Logged

Like my 18c gold omega , dunno if Ive mentioned that before



Que clem Its a good watchLike my 18c gold omega , dunno if Ive mentioned that beforeQue clem Logged

Posts: 14 889 Re: The Masters « Reply #16 on: Today at 08:42:47 PM » Heating up now, some fantastic golf. A great recovery from Rose.(thats him fucked now) Logged

Posts: 4 405 Re: The Masters « Reply #17 on: Today at 10:20:06 PM » My boy Justin Thomas sitting pretty but good grouping at the top. Moving day tomorrow. Loads still in it. Logged