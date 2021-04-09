Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 09, 2021, 11:00:18 PM
Author Topic: The Masters  (Read 306 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 405



« on: Yesterday at 02:57:29 PM »
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait
John Theone
Posts: 345



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 03:18:57 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 02:57:29 PM
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait

Golf second only to snooker in the Worlds Most Boring TV Competition 2020

Even Bake off beat it

 
Itchy_ring
Posts: 2 710


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM »
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:17:11 PM »
Im going for Mcllroy, if he can negotiate the first round which has been his Achilles heel recently in majors. He only needs this for the grand slam.

Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week :homer:
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 PM »
FFS I couldnt tip fucking coal. Come on Casey :alastair:
El Capitan
Posts: 45 154


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:39:10 PM »
Ive backed Rory to win the masters every year for about the last fucking decade  lost



Finally fucked him off this year  :bc:
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:46:56 PM »
I mentioned Casey he gets two 6s. fuck it i darent even think of Rose :alf:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 405



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 PM »
Carnage.

I always used to back Rose at every Masters but thought he was a spent force.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 204


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:02:54 PM »
I am going for Tiger Woods. This will be the comeback of all fucking comebacks, and no doubt using his crutches for a putter

Come on Tiger

 
El Capitan
Posts: 45 154


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:05:30 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 10:02:54 PM
I am going for Tiger Woods. This will be the comeback of all fucking comebacks, and no doubt using his crutches for a putter

Come on Tiger

 




Reckon his driving will let him down  mcl
ccole
Posts: 4 266


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport

 :like:

Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.
Uncle Marbles
Posts: 204


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM »
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport

 :like:

Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.


I particularly enjoyed one final round of a major, when some loon of French bloke tried to play a shot from a stream
 :alf:
ccole
Posts: 4 266


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:27:21 PM »
That was funny,   mcl


Didn't he take his sock and shoes off and climb in ? 
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:58:08 AM »
Van De Velde. Couldnt believe it, he had a comfortable lead and could have taken the penalty and still won.
Total meltdown 
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 8 632


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:46:33 AM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Yesterday at 10:20:40 PM
Quote from: ccole on Yesterday at 10:16:59 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 03:27:20 PM
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport

 :like:

Has been some entertaining final rounds, if for those like me who never play the game.


I particularly enjoyed one final round of a major, when some loon of French bloke tried to play a shot from a stream
 :alf:


I was at Carnoustie for the final two days when Van de Velde went plodging in the stream.
Corporate piss up.
Minge
Posts: 10 554

Superstar


« Reply #15 on: Today at 12:13:08 PM »
Its a good watch  :like:


Like my 18c gold omega , dunno if Ive mentioned that before 

Que clem  :like:
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:42:47 PM »
Heating up now, some fantastic golf. A great recovery from Rose.(thats him fucked now)
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 4 405



« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:20:06 PM »
My boy Justin Thomas sitting pretty but good grouping at the top. Moving day tomorrow. Loads still in it.
Robbso
Posts: 14 889


« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:27:02 PM »
Theyll tinker with the pin positions tomorrow, I dont expect so many low scores.
