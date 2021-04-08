Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 08, 2021, 09:33:51 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Masters
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Masters (Read 115 times)
MF(c) DOOM
Offline
Posts: 4 402
The Masters
«
on:
Today
at 02:57:29 PM »
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread
Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 340
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:18:57 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on
Today
at 02:57:29 PM
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread
Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait
Golf second only to snooker in the Worlds Most Boring TV Competition 2020
Even Bake off beat it
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 703
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:27:20 PM »
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 870
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:17:11 PM »
Im going for Mcllroy, if he can negotiate the first round which has been his Achilles heel recently in majors. He only needs this for the grand slam.
Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 870
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:52:49 PM »
FFS
I couldnt tip fucking coal. Come on Casey
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 145
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:39:10 PM »
Ive backed Rory to win the masters every year for about the last fucking decade
Finally fucked him off this year
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 870
Re: The Masters
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 08:46:56 PM »
I mentioned Casey he gets two 6s. fuck it i darent even think of Rose
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...