Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 09:33:51 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Masters  (Read 115 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 402



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:57:29 PM »
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 340



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:18:57 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:57:29 PM
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait

Golf second only to snooker in the Worlds Most Boring TV Competition 2020

Even Bake off beat it

 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 703


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:27:20 PM »
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 870


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:17:11 PM »
Im going for Mcllroy, if he can negotiate the first round which has been his Achilles heel recently in majors. He only needs this for the grand slam.

Cobwebs are coming off my bats next week :homer:
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 870


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:52:49 PM »
FFS I couldnt tip fucking coal. Come on Casey :alastair:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 145


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:39:10 PM »
Ive backed Rory to win the masters every year for about the last fucking decade  lost



Finally fucked him off this year  :bc:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 870


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:46:56 PM »
I mentioned Casey he gets two 6s. fuck it i darent even think of Rose :alf:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 