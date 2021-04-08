Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 04:45:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Masters  (Read 28 times)
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 402



View Profile
« on: Today at 02:57:29 PM »
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 339



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:18:57 PM »
Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Today at 02:57:29 PM
Only seems a few months since the last Masters thread

Ive backed John Rahm and Justin Thomas. Can't wait

Golf second only to snooker in the Worlds Most Boring TV Competition 2020

Even Bake off beat it

 
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 702


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:27:20 PM »
I can't see the fascination of watching it for hours on end for 4 days, that said if it's close on final day then it is excellent exciting sport
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 