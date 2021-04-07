Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 703





Posts: 2 703 The New Derby Owner « on: Today at 01:07:04 PM »



Sounds an interesting bloke. Claims to be a top notch boxer and gets his backing from Indonesia Logged

Ollyboro



Offline



Posts: 216



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 216Infant Herpes Re: The New Derby Owner « Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:16 PM » I had no idea that homosexualerism had reached as far north as Derby. Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 703





Posts: 2 703 Re: The New Derby Owner « Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:55 PM »



I'm not the biggest fan of Gibbo as I think he has taken his eye of the ball for too many years now but if a 29 year old rocked up with his profile to take over I'd be very worried Logged

Itchy_ring

Offline



Posts: 2 703





Posts: 2 703 Re: The New Derby Owner « Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM » EFL have got to approve yet but then unless you're a convicted war criminal they usually don't care Apparently tried to buy Sheff Wed recently but that fell throughEFL have got to approve yet but then unless you're a convicted war criminal they usually don't care Logged

calamity

Offline



Posts: 8 341



Crabamity





Posts: 8 341Crabamity Re: The New Derby Owner « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:45:43 PM » Very dodgy background, league is fucked if he is deemed fit and proper Logged