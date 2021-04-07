Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The New Derby Owner  (Read 267 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:07:04 PM »
Sounds an interesting bloke.  Claims to be a top notch boxer and gets his backing from Indonesia  klins
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes


« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:16 PM »
I had no idea that homosexualerism had reached as far north as Derby.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:55 PM »
I'm not the biggest fan of Gibbo as I think he has taken his eye of the ball for too many years now but if a 29 year old rocked up with his profile to take over I'd be very worried
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:44:24 PM »
This has GOT to be April 1st jibberish 
38red
« Reply #4 on: Today at 03:38:08 PM »
An obvious gobshite. I'm surprised he hasn't offered to buy the barcodes.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:57:03 PM »
Apparently tried to buy Sheff Wed recently but that fell through    EFL have got to approve yet but then unless you're a convicted war criminal they usually don't care
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #6 on: Today at 04:48:07 PM »
'Charismatic'  :mido: :mido:

Go for it, son.
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:45:43 PM »
Very dodgy background, league is fucked if he is deemed fit and proper
Robbso
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:54:39 PM »
The Sunderland owner is only a sprig from a rich family.
Itchy_ring
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:03:19 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:54:39 PM
The Sunderland owner is only a sprig from a rich family.

Yeah but as you say he is visibly minted and family has a footy background, this bloke is clearly a blagger not to say he hasnt blagged some daft rich Indonesians into investing 
