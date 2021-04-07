Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 04:45:43 PM
News:
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The New Derby Owner
Author
Topic: The New Derby Owner (Read 142 times)
Itchy_ring
The New Derby Owner
«
on:
Today
Today at 01:07:04 PM
Sounds an interesting bloke. Claims to be a top notch boxer and gets his backing from Indonesia
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: The New Derby Owner
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
Today at 01:28:16 PM
I had no idea that homosexualerism had reached as far north as Derby.
Itchy_ring
Re: The New Derby Owner
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
Today at 01:42:55 PM
I'm not the biggest fan of Gibbo as I think he has taken his eye of the ball for too many years now but if a 29 year old rocked up with his profile to take over I'd be very worried
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: The New Derby Owner
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
Today at 02:44:24 PM
This has GOT to be April 1st jibberish
38red
Re: The New Derby Owner
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
Today at 03:38:08 PM
An obvious gobshite. I'm surprised he hasn't offered to buy the barcodes.
Itchy_ring
Re: The New Derby Owner
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
Today at 03:57:03 PM
Apparently tried to buy Sheff Wed recently but that fell through
EFL have got to approve yet but then unless you're a convicted war criminal they usually don't care
