Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 01:59:18 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The New Derby Owner  (Read 48 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 700


View Profile
« on: Today at 01:07:04 PM »
Sounds an interesting bloke.  Claims to be a top notch boxer and gets his backing from Indonesia  klins
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 216

Infant Herpes


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:28:16 PM »
I had no idea that homosexualerism had reached as far north as Derby.
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 700


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:42:55 PM »
I'm not the biggest fan of Gibbo as I think he has taken his eye of the ball for too many years now but if a 29 year old rocked up with his profile to take over I'd be very worried
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 