Author Topic: Selling Fake CDs  (Read 35 times)
« on: Today at 12:58:45 PM »
Who the hell buys fake CDs in 2021??  

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hartlepool-man-sold-fake-ministry-20336582?fbclid=IwAR0ywcFCTffmoHhSPdM-flkAyGoQgPo4wb5emkBlqn21miyw7eBMYI0kKzY

Maybe a Hartlepool thing, always were a bit behind the times over there 

