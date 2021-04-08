Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 01:59:07 PM
Selling Fake CDs
Topic: Selling Fake CDs (Read 35 times)
Itchy_ring
Selling Fake CDs
Today
at 12:58:45 PM »
Who the hell buys fake CDs in 2021??
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/hartlepool-man-sold-fake-ministry-20336582?fbclid=IwAR0ywcFCTffmoHhSPdM-flkAyGoQgPo4wb5emkBlqn21miyw7eBMYI0kKzY
Maybe a Hartlepool thing, always were a bit behind the times over there
