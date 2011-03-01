Welcome,
Cons Club Billingham
Topic: Cons Club Billingham
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Cons Club Billingham
«
on:
Yesterday
at 09:03:32 PM »
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot
Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Snoozy
Re: Cons Club Billingham
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot
Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Another example of white privilege. Oh, hang on ...
Minge
Re: Cons Club Billingham
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 07:43:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot
Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Thought he was alone ?
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Cons Club Billingham
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:46:40 AM »
Quote from: Minge on
Today
at 07:43:17 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot
Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Thought he was alone ?
Ah
Well
I wondered who would bang in that particular open goal
Itchy_ring
Re: Cons Club Billingham
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:36:27 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on
Today
at 12:04:25 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on
Yesterday
at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot
Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Another example of white privilege. Oh, hang on ...
Rich is the new white
