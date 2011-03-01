Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 10:54:34 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Cons Club Billingham  (Read 176 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 603



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM »
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot

Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.
Logged
Snoozy
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 450


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:04:25 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot

Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.

Another example of white privilege. Oh, hang on ... klins
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 550

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:43:17 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot

Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.

Thought he was alone ?
 
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 603



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:46:40 AM »
Quote from: Minge on Today at 07:43:17 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot

Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.

Thought he was alone ?
 

Ah

Well

I wondered who would bang in that particular open goal  :nige:
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 697


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:36:27 AM »
Quote from: Snoozy on Today at 12:04:25 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Yesterday at 09:03:32 PM
Is on a 40mph limit road. If Someone drove past at 85 I would have them shot

Enter, stage left, Tiger Woods. No citations even though his black box tells a story on him.

Another example of white privilege. Oh, hang on ... klins

Rich is the new white  :like:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 