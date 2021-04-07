Welcome,
Birra Moretti
Author
Topic: Birra Moretti (Read 76 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 202
Birra Moretti
«
on:
Today
at 04:43:26 PM »
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.
The Aldi version is very decent too
Logged
Tory Cunt
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 545
Superstar
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:54:29 PM »
Thought it was an Italian loanee
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 545
Superstar
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:59:09 PM »
Thought it was an Italian loanee
Logged
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 162
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 05:10:24 PM »
I've just cracked open a can of stella
Got me jab tomorrow so no work for this one,
Jabba dabba doooo
Logged
towz
Online
Posts: 9 290
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:11:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.
The Aldi version is very decent too
Its not beer it's lager
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 4 202
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:15:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:11:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.
The Aldi version is very decent too
Its not beer it's lager
FUCK OFF
Logged
Tory Cunt
towz
Online
Posts: 9 290
Re: Birra Moretti
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 05:15:52 PM
Quote from: towz on
Today
at 05:11:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on
Today
at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.
The Aldi version is very decent too
Its not beer it's lager
FUCK OFF
Logged
