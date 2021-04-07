Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Birra Moretti
Ben G
« on: Today at 04:43:26 PM »
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.


The Aldi version is very decent too
Tory Cunt
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:54:29 PM »
 Thought it was an Italian loanee
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:59:09 PM »
 Thought it was an Italian loanee
T_Bone
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:10:24 PM »
I've just cracked open a can of stella  :like:

Got me jab tomorrow so no work for this one,

Jabba dabba doooo  :homer:
towz
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:11:36 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.


The Aldi version is very decent too

Its not beer it's lager
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:15:52 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:11:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.


The Aldi version is very decent too

Its not beer it's lager

FUCK OFF
towz
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:28:47 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 05:15:52 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 05:11:36 PM
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 04:43:26 PM
Nice drop and got me into drinking beer again.


The Aldi version is very decent too

Its not beer it's lager

FUCK OFF

 rava charles
