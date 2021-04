Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 703





Posts: 2 703 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:36:24 PM » look forward to watching it in a socially distanced pub with a handful of others Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 145





Posts: 45 145 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:39:34 PM » I would quite happily watch a live stream of an empty riverside stadium in a pub this afternoon! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 243





Posts: 243 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:34:33 PM » Remember going a few years back for England U21s left at half time fucking soaked to the bone and freezing in the West Upper. Logged

John Theone

Offline



Posts: 340







Posts: 340 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:39:07 PM » Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 06:35:17 PM

Loads of room on the concourse for a beer

Speaking as the only COB inmate to have watched a game live at the Riverside this season, beers wont be allowed on the concourse.



No teles or grub there either



Can still go for a piss though strictly to the max number in each bog



Speaking as the only COB inmate to have watched a game live at the Riverside this season, beers wont be allowed on the concourse.No teles or grub there eitherCan still go for a piss though strictly to the max number in each bog Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 870





Posts: 14 870 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 07:47:13 PM » In June, are you sure? Iíve a feeling bud has been to the riverside this season. Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 703





Posts: 2 703 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:02:31 PM » You'd hope by June they'll have beer, when I went to one of the rugby trial game in September they had the bars open, horrible way to watch a match through, sat there spaced out not allowed to talk to friends who are in other seats. Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 870





Posts: 14 870 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:12:42 PM »



I donít have to worry about that sat there spaced out not allowed to talk to friends who are in other seats.I donít have to worry about that Logged

Robbso

Offline



Posts: 14 870





Posts: 14 870 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:01:45 PM » Wear your sailors cap and if I spot you Iíll give you a wave Logged