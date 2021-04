Itchy_ring

look forward to watching it in a socially distanced pub with a handful of others

El Capitan

I would quite happily watch a live stream of an empty riverside stadium in a pub this afternoon!

TechnoTronic

Remember going a few years back for England U21s left at half time fucking soaked to the bone and freezing in the West Upper.

John Theone

Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:35:17 PM

Loads of room on the concourse for a beer

Speaking as the only COB inmate to have watched a game live at the Riverside this season, beers wont be allowed on the concourse.



No teles or grub there either



Can still go for a piss though strictly to the max number in each bog



Speaking as the only COB inmate to have watched a game live at the Riverside this season, beers wont be allowed on the concourse.

No teles or grub there either

Can still go for a piss though strictly to the max number in each bog

Robbso

In June, are you sure? Iíve a feeling bud has been to the riverside this season.

Itchy_ring

You'd hope by June they'll have beer, when I went to one of the rugby trial game in September they had the bars open, horrible way to watch a match through, sat there spaced out not allowed to talk to friends who are in other seats.