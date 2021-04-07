Welcome,
April 07, 2021, 05:36:34 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
England at the Riverside
Author
Topic: England at the Riverside (Read 132 times)
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 134
England at the Riverside
«
on:
Today
at 12:33:51 PM
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/56659374
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 2 691
Re: England at the Riverside
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:36:24 PM
look forward to watching it in a socially distanced pub with a handful of others
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 134
Re: England at the Riverside
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:39:34 PM
I would quite happily watch a live stream of an empty riverside stadium in a pub this afternoon!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 242
Re: England at the Riverside
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:34:33 PM
Remember going a few years back for England U21s left at half time fucking soaked to the bone and freezing in the West Upper.
T_Bone
Online
Posts: 2 162
Re: England at the Riverside
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:12:53 PM
Can we go I'd like to go to this one
