Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 2 691





Posts: 2 691 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:36:24 PM » look forward to watching it in a socially distanced pub with a handful of others Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 45 134





Posts: 45 134 Re: England at the Riverside « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:39:34 PM » I would quite happily watch a live stream of an empty riverside stadium in a pub this afternoon! Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.