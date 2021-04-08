Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 10:54:29 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Jonathon Ashworth
Author
Topic: Jonathon Ashworth (Read 238 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 799
Jonathon Ashworth
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:54 AM »
What a slimey little weasel prick he is.
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 992
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:51:30 AM »
Spot on.
towz
Offline
Posts: 9 292
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:31:53 PM »
Who?
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 862
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:43:15 PM »
Labour shadow some fucking thing.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 333
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:33:51 PM »
Proper livewires in the Labour Party these days
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 670
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 09:28:15 AM »
He is shadow minister of health.
He just supports whoever is in charge and then slags them off once they've been binned.
File under weasel
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 697
Re: Jonathon Ashworth
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 10:31:05 AM »
Other than Lisa Nandy who has a few strange ideas but general has something sensible to say that actually challenges the government the rest of the Labour Front bench including Sir K are absolutely hopeless, can't lay a glove on the government
