Author Topic: Jonathon Ashworth  (Read 238 times)
kippers
« on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 AM »
What a slimey little weasel prick he is.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:51:30 AM »
Spot on.
towz
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:31:53 PM »
Who?
Robbso
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:43:15 PM »
Labour shadow some fucking thing.
John Theone
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:33:51 PM »
Proper livewires in the Labour Party these days
Wee_Willie
« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:28:15 AM »
He is shadow minister of health.

He just supports whoever is in charge and then slags them off once they've been binned.

File under weasel
Itchy_ring
« Reply #6 on: Today at 10:31:05 AM »
Other than Lisa Nandy who has a few strange ideas but general has something sensible to say that actually challenges the government the rest of the Labour Front bench including Sir K are absolutely hopeless, can't lay a glove on the government
