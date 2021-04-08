Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 03:30:50 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Ray Mallon?
Author
Topic: Ray Mallon?
John Theone
Ray Mallon?
What happened to that most disreputable copper/politician?
Very quiet since selling off Acklam Hall for peanuts and mistakenly knocking down half of Gresham
Surprised he isn't trying to get his snout back in the trough
Bob_Ender
Re: Ray Mallon?
Don't know to be honest,know a few people who'd have no problems cutting the bent bastards head off with a rusty hacksaw ...............just saying..........that be all.
