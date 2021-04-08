Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Ray Mallon?  (Read 162 times)
John Theone
« on: Yesterday at 09:27:36 AM »
What happened to that most disreputable copper/politician?

Very quiet since selling off Acklam Hall for peanuts and mistakenly knocking down half of Gresham

Surprised he isn't trying to get his snout back in the trough

 
Bob_Ender
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:26:06 AM »
Don't know to be honest,know a few people who'd have no problems cutting the bent bastards head off with a rusty hacksaw ...............just saying..........that be all.     
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
