John Theone

Online



Posts: 327







Posts: 327 Ray Mallon? « on: Today at 09:27:36 AM »



Very quiet since selling off Acklam Hall for peanuts and mistakenly knocking down half of Gresham



Surprised he isn't trying to get his snout back in the trough



What happened to that most disreputable copper/politician?Very quiet since selling off Acklam Hall for peanuts and mistakenly knocking down half of GreshamSurprised he isn't trying to get his snout back in the trough Logged