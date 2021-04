Itchy_ring

Strange one what floats the MSM boat at any one time and the fact they get obsessive on a single subject to the exclusion of almost anything else.



Main story on the BBC London News website is the missing 19 year old kid who's body has sadly been found in Epping Forest with no signs of any suspicious circumstances, that story got loads of coverage when it always seemed that he had gone missing under his own steam, sad as it is there are probably 10 of these stories a week across the UK but this one went national.



By the way if you read around on the OP story there is a lot more to it than a random home invasion and while no one should ever have to face that sort of attack, it wasn't a standard "home" as suggested by the link.