Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 07, 2021, 06:16:20 PM Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 07, 2021, 03:37:59 PM Quote from: TechnoTronic on April 07, 2021, 03:29:50 PM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on April 07, 2021, 01:11:51 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on April 07, 2021, 12:16:19 PM 421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.

7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.





Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government.



Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.

Do you honestly think there would have been less than 421 additional covid deaths if there was no vaccine?

How do we know the real statistics of Covid deaths, when you die of natural causes etc but get put down as a Covid death?



I know someone that had kidney cancer for years and died last May, they tried to put it down as a Covid death. He didn't even test positive for Covid.



Countries are on a decline of positive testing in areas where the vaccine is not that readily available. Herd immunity is taking place like it should have done from the start. The fact that you have to get tested to see if you have it or have had it is quite frankly absurd for a global pandemic.



The whole thing was over exaggerated/mis diagnosed from the start and there is no way governments are going to admit they were wrong.

Only real thing to look at is excess deaths - ie Deaths above Normal



https://www.euromomo.eu/graphs-and-maps



Uk is at bottom of page, all European country data is available. It is true over 100,000 excess deaths in UK mean Boris fucked it. All OK though making loads off a vaccine so money train goes on. Shut the border, get rid of the virus and open everything safely. 30,000 possible more deaths from next wave says government advisor



https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-scientists-predicted-at-least-30-000-more-coronavirus-deaths-under-most-optimistic-model-for-lifting-lockdown-12226058



