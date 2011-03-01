Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UKAll very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.

Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.And yet we are talking covid passports

421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine. 7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.

I remain to be convinced that vaccinating healthy younger people is definitely the right thing to do but all the stats I've seen do suggest that vaccinating older people is absolutely saving lives

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government.Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.

Do you honestly think there would have been less than 421 additional covid deaths if there was no vaccine?

