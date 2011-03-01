Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.  (Read 323 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356

Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK

All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.   :chrisk:
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 PM »
Paracetamol carries more risk

Joke:

Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?

Because the parrots eat 'em all

TechnoTronic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:05 AM »
At least Parrots Eat Em All has a legitimate use and proven to work..   mcl
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:09 AM »
Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.
Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.

And yet we are talking covid passports 
BoroPE
« Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:08 AM »
The papers wont rest until the Astra Zeneca gets stopped.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:16:19 PM »
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.
El Capitan
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:27 PM »
Careful, Tez!
Itchy_ring
« Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:01 PM »
I remain to be convinced that vaccinating healthy younger people is definitely the right thing to do but all the stats I've seen do suggest that vaccinating older people is absolutely saving lives
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:11:51 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:
Bill Buxton
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:22:46 PM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.

As yet a causal link has not been proven.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #10 on: Today at 02:34:12 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:

Tiny percentage I know, just 63 times higher than the blood clot 7 is all.
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:35:13 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 02:22:46 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.

As yet a causal link has not been proven.

It's the governments own "yellow card" figures.
It's not quite as casual as "for any reason within 28 days"
TechnoTronic
« Reply #12 on: Today at 03:29:50 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government. 

Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.   
Itchy_ring
« Reply #13 on: Today at 03:37:59 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 03:29:50 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government. 

Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.   

Do you honestly think there would have been less than 421 additional covid deaths if there was no vaccine?
Robbso
« Reply #14 on: Today at 05:18:17 PM »
Second one for me monday :homer:
Just need my passport now :pope2:
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #15 on: Today at 05:33:00 PM »
Then your twice weekly testing.
 :like:
Robbso
« Reply #16 on: Today at 05:42:36 PM »
Ill do mine in the pub :basil: :beer:
TechnoTronic
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:16:20 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 03:37:59 PM
Quote from: TechnoTronic on Today at 03:29:50 PM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government. 

Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.   

Do you honestly think there would have been less than 421 additional covid deaths if there was no vaccine?

How do we know the real statistics of Covid deaths, when you die of natural causes etc but get put down as a Covid death?

I know someone that had kidney cancer for years and died last May, they tried to put it down as a Covid death.  He didn't even test positive for Covid.   

Countries are on a decline of positive testing in areas where the vaccine is not that readily available.  Herd immunity is taking place like it should have done from the start.  The fact that you have to get tested to see if you have it or have had it is quite frankly absurd for a global pandemic.

The whole thing was over exaggerated/mis diagnosed from the start and there is no way governments are going to admit they were wrong.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #18 on: Today at 06:25:32 PM »
You can only die of Covid now in the U.K. No other causes allowed.
Robbso
« Reply #19 on: Today at 06:34:12 PM »
You should have a look at Brazil for successful herd immunity.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #20 on: Today at 06:42:02 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 06:34:12 PM
You should have a look at Brazil for successful herd immunity.



Sort of a glib crack to make a point, but that is the exact truth. The is no such fucking thing as herd immunity. Taking no action, no lockdowns, no distancing or masks condemns, I actually, millions to die. All emergency services overwhelmed so more minor cases die because theres fifty for every machine

Herd immunity is the weakest die and so do plenty of others who *would* have survived but we had zero resources to cope. The most selfish ever suggestion as a policy.
Robbso
« Reply #21 on: Today at 06:44:21 PM »
It wasnt meant to be glib, its a fucking tragedy whats going on over there with a mad man in charge. Our COB experts know better though souey
