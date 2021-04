TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 241





Posts: 241

Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults. « Reply #12 on: Today at 03:29:50 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 01:11:51 PM Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM 421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.

7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.





Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs

Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs

421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government.



Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine. 421 needless deaths of being duped into getting it "to keep them safe" by the government.Ah well they would have only died of Covid anyhow from not having the vaccine.