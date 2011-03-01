Welcome,
April 07, 2021, 01:53:31 PM
Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
Topic: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
TechnoTronic
Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356
Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK
All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.
John Theone
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
Paracetamol carries more risk
Joke:
Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?
Because the parrots eat 'em all
TechnoTronic
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
At least Parrots Eat Em All has a legitimate use and proven to work..
kippers
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.
Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.
And yet we are talking covid passports
BoroPE
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
The papers wont rest until the Astra Zeneca gets stopped.
TerryCochranesSocks
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.
El Capitan
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
Careful, Tez!
Itchy_ring
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
I remain to be convinced that vaccinating healthy younger people is definitely the right thing to do but all the stats I've seen do suggest that vaccinating older people is absolutely saving lives
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.
Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs
