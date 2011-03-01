Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.  (Read 199 times)
TechnoTronic
Yesterday at 08:42:20 PM
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356

Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK

All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.   :chrisk:
John Theone
Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 PM
Paracetamol carries more risk

Joke:

Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?

Because the parrots eat 'em all

 coat
TechnoTronic
Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:05 AM
At least Parrots Eat Em All has a legitimate use and proven to work..   mcl
kippers
Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:09 AM
Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.
Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.

And yet we are talking covid passports 
BoroPE
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:14:08 AM
The papers wont rest until the Astra Zeneca gets stopped.
TerryCochranesSocks
Reply #5 on: Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.
El Capitan
Reply #6 on: Today at 12:30:27 PM
Careful, Tez!
Itchy_ring
Reply #7 on: Today at 12:34:01 PM
I remain to be convinced that vaccinating healthy younger people is definitely the right thing to do but all the stats I've seen do suggest that vaccinating older people is absolutely saving lives
Reply #8 on: Today at 01:11:51 PM
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 12:16:19 PM
421 deaths between 4th Jan and 21st March in the UK after taking AZ vaccine.
7 is the number from blood clots only. Seems to me that the papers are on the side of AZ in this.


Out of 18,000,000 who have had it ffs  :alf: :alf:
