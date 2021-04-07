Welcome,
April 07, 2021, 11:52:32 AM
News:
Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
Author
Topic: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults. (Read 147 times)
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 236
Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:42:20 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356
Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK
All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 327
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 11:23:22 PM »
Paracetamol carries more risk
Joke:
Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?
Because the parrots eat 'em all
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 236
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 02:13:05 AM »
At least Parrots Eat Em All has a legitimate use and proven to work..
kippers
Online
Posts: 2 799
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:21:09 AM »
Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.
Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.
And yet we are talking covid passports
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 512
Re: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:14:08 AM »
The papers wont rest until the Astra Zeneca gets stopped.
