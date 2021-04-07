Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.  (Read 120 times)
TechnoTronic
« on: Yesterday at 08:42:20 PM »
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356

Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK

All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.   :chrisk:
John Theone
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:23:22 PM »
Paracetamol carries more risk

Joke:

Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?

Because the parrots eat 'em all

 :basil: :basil:

 coat
TechnoTronic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:13:05 AM »
At least Parrots Eat Em All has a legitimate use and proven to work..   mcl
kippers
« Reply #3 on: Today at 09:21:09 AM »
Absolutely no evidence of a link to blood clots whatsoever.
Yet, every news station in the uk is running it 24/7 with various cunts giving there opinion and it goes on and on and on and on.

And yet we are talking covid passports 
