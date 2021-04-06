Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Child Covid Vaccine trails stopped due to blood clots in adults.  (Read 34 times)
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-56656356

Even if the vaccine was the cause, and this is still not proven, the numbers suggest around one death in every 2.5 million people vaccinated in the UK

All very good unless you are that 1 person that got the jab.   :chrisk:
Paracetamol carries more risk

Joke:

Why is there no aspirin in the jungle?

Because the parrots eat 'em all

 coat
