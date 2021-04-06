Welcome,
April 06, 2021, 11:54:01 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Troy Deeney
Author
Topic: Troy Deeney (Read 214 times)
John Theone
Troy Deeney
«
on:
Today
at 06:20:33 PM »
Was at the game when he didn't need to be
Wonder if Colin thinks he has 1 season left in him at 32?
TechnoTronic
Re: Troy Deeney
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:43:04 PM »
Balloon head on the fucker. I would take him at Boro though.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Infant Herpes
Re: Troy Deeney
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:40:51 PM »
"Troy" is the name of a cheap brand of dog food, isn't it? That's what I'd replace Britt with. A large tin of cheap dog food.
monkeyman
Re: Troy Deeney
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:08:17 PM »
Quote from: John Theone on
Today
at 06:20:33 PM
Was at the game when he didn't need to be
Wonder if Colin thinks he has 1 season left in him at 32?
NO CHANCE HE WILL BE ON A DECENT WEDGE
John Theone
Re: Troy Deeney
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 11:19:32 PM »
Quote from: TechnoTronic on
Today
at 08:43:04 PM
Balloon head on the fucker. I would take him at Boro though.
His name in the Watford dressing room was Chupa Chups because of the shape of his head!
