April 06, 2021
Topic: Troy Deeney
John Theone
Today at 06:20:33 PM
Was at the game when he didn't need to be

Wonder if Colin thinks he has 1 season left in him at 32?

 
TechnoTronic
Reply #1 on: Today at 08:43:04 PM
Balloon head on the fucker.  I would take him at Boro though.
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Reply #2 on: Today at 09:40:51 PM
"Troy" is the name of a cheap brand of dog food, isn't it? That's what I'd replace Britt with. A large tin of cheap dog food.
monkeyman
Reply #3 on: Today at 10:08:17 PM
NO CHANCE HE WILL BE ON A DECENT WEDGE
John Theone
Reply #4 on: Today at 11:19:32 PM
His name in the Watford dressing room was Chupa Chups because of the shape of his head!

 
