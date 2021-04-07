Both depressing but Jake has it for me.

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 011





Posts: 1 011 Re: Radiohead v Jake Thackray « Reply #2 on: Today at 09:40:19 PM » To close to call that like........hmmmmmmm,going for the Jakester....that's it for now 😁 x Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."