On the subject of past Kings, I read an interesting article recently about Henry I, who is buried within an unknown location within the grounds of the ruins of Reading Abbey. There is a growing movement to search for the exact location and exhume the ex King and re-bury him in the grounds of the local church with a new museum attached, thus bringing some tourist income into the town, as with King Richard III who was found under a Leicester car park. However, it is believed poor Henrys remains may well now be situated within the sewer system of a now closed prison next to the ruins. Also, when he died, his remains were briefly taken to France, where his heart, brain and intestines were removed before been returned to blighty for burial at Reading. Unfortunately, the trip back was beset with many problems during a very hot summer, and when his casket was opened so he could be transferred into his burial chamber, he was little more than sludge and the fumes that were given off from his remains killed a bystander. He was eventually, more or less, poured into his final resting place.



