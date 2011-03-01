Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2021, 10:09:26 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Richard the Lionheart brown bread  (Read 275 times)
Hugo First
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 333



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 03:13:22 PM »
On this day in 1199 aged 41
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 688


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:35:23 PM »
RIP Legend  jc
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 129


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:40:16 PM »
SHOW SOME FAAAAAACKING RESPECT!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 284


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:46:33 PM »
Richard Coeur de Lion who only spent about 6 months in England after he became king, do you mean? Possibly gay or at least bisexual aswell
« Last Edit: Today at 04:54:21 PM by towz » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 987


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:00:32 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:46:33 PM
Richard Coeur de Lion who only spent about 6 months in England after he became king, do you mean? Possibly gay or at least bisexual aswell




He would go down well with Wokeyboy Remainers then. The original LGBTQ poster boy
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 129


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:17:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 05:00:32 PM
Quote from: towz on Today at 04:46:33 PM
Richard Coeur de Lion who only spent about 6 months in England after he became king, do you mean? Possibly gay or at least bisexual aswell




He would go down well with Wokeyboy Remainers then. The original LGBTQ poster boy



Fucking hell, youre acting like youve never tugged a mate off or had a drunken fumble down Soho!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 191


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:45:39 PM »
On the subject of past Kings, I read an interesting article recently about Henry I, who is buried within an unknown location within the grounds of the ruins of Reading Abbey. There is a growing movement to search for the exact location and exhume the ex King and re-bury him in the grounds of the local church with a new museum attached, thus bringing some tourist income into the town, as with King Richard III who was found under a Leicester car park. However, it is believed poor Henrys remains may well now be situated within the sewer system of a now closed prison next to the ruins. Also, when he died, his remains were briefly taken to France, where his heart, brain and intestines were removed before been returned to blighty for burial at Reading. Unfortunately, the trip back was beset with many problems during a very hot summer, and when his casket was opened so he could be transferred into his burial chamber, he was little more than sludge and the fumes that were given off from his remains killed a bystander. He was eventually, more or less, poured into his final resting place.

What a fucking liberty!!!
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 587



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:02:17 PM »
Quote from: Uncle Marbles on Today at 05:45:39 PM
On the subject of past Kings, I read an interesting article recently about Henry I, who is buried within an unknown location within the grounds of the ruins of Reading Abbey. There is a growing movement to search for the exact location and exhume the ex King and re-bury him in the grounds of the local church with a new museum attached, thus bringing some tourist income into the town, as with King Richard III who was found under a Leicester car park. However, it is believed poor Henrys remains may well now be situated within the sewer system of a now closed prison next to the ruins. Also, when he died, his remains were briefly taken to France, where his heart, brain and intestines were removed before been returned to blighty for burial at Reading. Unfortunately, the trip back was beset with many problems during a very hot summer, and when his casket was opened so he could be transferred into his burial chamber, he was little more than sludge and the fumes that were given off from his remains killed a bystander. He was eventually, more or less, poured into his final resting place.

What a fucking liberty!!!



Thanks for that. Worst thing there is being taken to France, poor get
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 