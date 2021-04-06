Welcome,
April 08, 2021, 12:18:12 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Thanks Steve
Author
Topic: Thanks Steve (Read 223 times)
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 333
Thanks Steve
«
on:
April 06, 2021, 02:57:28 PM »
For putting those little blue stickers along the side of every one of Bob Ender's posts
Makes it a lot easier to ignore them

Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 015
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:17 PM »
Didn't know he was doing that like.....wondered why all me fan mail had stopped.....
Peeps now folk......over n' nowt n that
Shabba x


monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 11 584
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:54:39 PM »
Quote from: Bob_Ender on
Yesterday
at 09:51:17 PM
Didn't know he was doing that like.....wondered why all me fan mail had stopped.....
Peeps now folk......over n' nowt n that
Shabba x
THICK CUNT

Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 015
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 10:43:14 PM »
is that me monkey dude...why ......
jus saying n that
:charles:xxxx


Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 015
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:15:20 PM »
You obviously know somethng more than me...about this message board carry on..........If I'm a wanker........why so serious.......chill the fuck motherfucker.....we all Boro fans........jus some of us maybe bit more deranged from t'others
Ahhh. Shabba n that carry on.....gonna go camping up Whitby Cliff soon,well, when it gets a bit warmer.
Bit cold at the mo.


John Theone
Offline
Posts: 333
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:36:01 PM »
This was you wasn't it....
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/news/teesside-news/family-child-found-camping-tent-19933039

Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 1 015
Re: Thanks Steve
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:10:50 AM »
Yep.....bang to rights.....ya got me like.......
Is this real life....or is this just fantasy .........


