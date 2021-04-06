Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2021, 02:13:34 PM
Author Topic: RIP Paul Ritter  (Read 16 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 01:48:02 PM »
54, same age as me, no age at all  lost

Can't say I knew him name but definitely know some of his characters / roles - The dad out of Friday night Dinner, Lead Tech in Chernobyl
