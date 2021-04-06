Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anniversary of David Currie Miss  (Read 169 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: April 06, 2021, 10:30:22 AM »
Seen on FB that today in 1985 was the infamous David Currie miss, definitely the worst I've seen live



Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #1 on: April 06, 2021, 11:39:39 AM »
The guy wearing no trousers next to the South Stand is equally perplexing.
Tory Cunt
calamity
Crabamity


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:56:58 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on April 06, 2021, 11:39:39 AM
The guy wearing no trousers next to the South Stand is equally perplexing.

Hes clearly wanking  :pd:
John Theone
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:38:17 PM »
Its the bloke having a shit in front of the chicken run that's perplexing! (bottom left)

 
Snoozy
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:06:50 AM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on April 06, 2021, 10:30:22 AM
Seen on FB that today in 1985 was the infamous David Currie miss, definitely the worst I've seen live




I was stood in corner of the holgate just behind the photographer there. Still cant believe he missed it 



