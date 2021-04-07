Welcome,
April 07, 2021, 10:42:16 PM
Anniversary of David Currie Miss
Author
Topic: Anniversary of David Currie Miss
Itchy_ring
Anniversary of David Currie Miss
Seen on FB that today in 1985 was the infamous David Currie miss, definitely the worst I've seen live
Ben G
Re: Anniversary of David Currie Miss
The guy wearing no trousers next to the South Stand is equally perplexing.
Tory Cunt
Crabamity
Re: Anniversary of David Currie Miss
Quote from: Ben G
Yesterday
at 11:39:39 AM
The guy wearing no trousers next to the South Stand is equally perplexing.
Hes clearly wanking
