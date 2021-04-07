Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Anniversary of David Currie Miss  (Read 143 times)
« on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 AM »
Seen on FB that today in 1985 was the infamous David Currie miss, definitely the worst I've seen live



« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:39:39 AM »
The guy wearing no trousers next to the South Stand is equally perplexing.
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:56:58 PM »
Hes clearly wanking  :pd:
