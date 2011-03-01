Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 06, 2021, 01:16:16 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Ham
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: West Ham (Read 69 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 583
West Ham
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:41 PM »
Hope they get top four. Always liked them, and Ive forgiven them for cheating
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 660
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:54 PM »
Did you go to that West Ham game Bob? Horrible twats
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 583
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:42:26 PM »
Which one. The trouble at their new place? No. The Hammers were always fucking naughty, if thats what you are talking about
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 660
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 11:05:49 PM »
In the new stadium .. throwing missiles. At women and kids. Scum
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 583
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:10:16 PM »
Weve done it Willie
Logged
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 1 036
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: West Ham
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:37:42 PM »
West Ham are scum but I'd rather see them top 4 than the victims.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...