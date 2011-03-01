Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: West Ham  (Read 69 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« on: Yesterday at 10:35:41 PM »
Hope they get top four. Always liked them, and Ive forgiven them for cheating  klins klins
Wee_Willie
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:36:54 PM »
Did you go to that West Ham game Bob? Horrible twats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:42:26 PM »
Which one. The trouble at their new place? No. The Hammers were always fucking naughty, if thats what you are talking about
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 11:05:49 PM »
In the new stadium .. throwing missiles. At women and kids. Scum
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:10:16 PM »
Weve done it Willie  :unlike:
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:37:42 PM »
West Ham are scum but I'd rather see them top 4 than the victims.
