April 05, 2021, 10:57:10 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
West Ham
Author
Topic: West Ham (Read 15 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 581
West Ham
Today
at 10:35:41 PM »
Hope they get top four. Always liked them, and Ive forgiven them for cheating
Wee_Willie
Posts: 9 659
Re: West Ham
Today
at 10:36:54 PM »
Did you go to that West Ham game Bob? Horrible twats
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 16 581
Re: West Ham
Today
at 10:42:26 PM »
Which one. The trouble at their new place? No. The Hammers were always fucking naughty, if thats what you are talking about
