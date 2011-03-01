Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2021, 10:57:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: LOOKS LIKE HEADSET AS LOST THE PLOT  (Read 25 times)
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 11 582


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:35:28 PM »
MUST TRY HARDER BOB YER MENTAL DRUGGY CUNT  :wanker:
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 122


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:37:01 PM »
Looks like he made it out of bed and went straight to the offy  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 659



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:38:28 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:37:01 PM
Looks like he made it out of bed and went straight to the offy  monkey

Offy? Do they still exist ?
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 16 581



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:38:28 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 10:37:01 PM
Looks like he made it out of bed and went straight to the offy  monkey

Offy? Do they still exist ?

Yes but they are 40,000 square feet and sell 10,000 other lines as well as whisky, dunno why
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 