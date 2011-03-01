Welcome,
April 06, 2021, 09:19:26 AM
Fixing racism in La Liga
Author
Topic: Fixing racism in La Liga (Read 83 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 583
Fixing racism in La Liga
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:23:38 PM »
Good luck with that
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 16 583
Re: Fixing racism in La Liga
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:31:46 PM »
Get Goldby on the case.
Logged
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 9 660
Re: Fixing racism in La Liga
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:18 PM »
Might be a good start to kick out hypocrisy in all professional football
Logged
Rutters
Online
Posts: 334
Re: Fixing racism in La Liga
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 08:52:18 AM »
Is racism the only form of abuse you want fixing?
Logged
