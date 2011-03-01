Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 06, 2021, 09:19:26 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Fixing racism in La Liga  (Read 83 times)
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 583



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 10:23:38 PM »
Good luck with that
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 16 583



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:31:46 PM »
Get Goldby on the case.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 660



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:35:18 PM »
Might be a good start to kick out hypocrisy in all professional football
Logged
Rutters
*****
Online Online

Posts: 334


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:52:18 AM »
Is racism the only form of abuse you want fixing?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 