Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 08, 2021, 10:54:19 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: STONES or BEATLES  (Read 72 times)
Bob_Ender
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 018


View Profile
« on: April 05, 2021, 08:45:19 PM »
Ohhh,close this one like.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle Marbles
***
Offline Offline

Posts: 192


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: April 05, 2021, 09:02:16 PM »
close indeed

Radiohead
Logged
Minge
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 550

Superstar


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:08:16 AM »
Never got the stones, shit singer and only 'decent' musicians .
Logged
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 2 697


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:33:43 AM »
Very tough one but I'll go 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 992


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:37:24 AM »
The Stones no doubt about it.
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 