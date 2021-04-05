Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 08, 2021, 10:54:13 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
STONES or BEATLES
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: STONES or BEATLES (Read 71 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 018
STONES or BEATLES
«
on:
April 05, 2021, 08:45:19 PM »
Ohhh,close this one like.
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 192
Re: STONES or BEATLES
«
Reply #1 on:
April 05, 2021, 09:02:16 PM »
close indeed
Radiohead
Logged
Minge
Offline
Posts: 10 550
Superstar
Re: STONES or BEATLES
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 08:08:16 AM »
Never got the stones, shit singer and only 'decent' musicians .
Logged
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 2 697
Re: STONES or BEATLES
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:33:43 AM »
Very tough one but I'll go
Logged
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 4 992
Re: STONES or BEATLES
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:37:24 AM »
The Stones no doubt about it.
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...