"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."

Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 1 015





Posts: 1 015 Re: Aele or Whitney « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:42:05 PM »





EH yav never heard of Aele........well,yav never bin drunk young fella me lad...... Okey dokey,I think somewhere a idiot is missing a D Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."