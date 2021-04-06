Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
April 06, 2021, 06:29:43 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Elvis v Neil Diamond
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Elvis v Neil Diamond (Read 40 times)
Bob_Ender
Offline
Posts: 1 008
Elvis v Neil Diamond
«
on:
Yesterday
at 08:33:17 PM »
Elvis for me like
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Uncle Marbles
Offline
Posts: 189
Re: Elvis v Neil Diamond
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 09:05:41 PM »
Radiohead....have left the building
Logged
Teamboro
Online
Posts: 1 270
Re: Elvis v Neil Diamond
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:10:05 AM »
Elvis 100%
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...