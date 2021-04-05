Welcome,
April 05, 2021, 08:31:20 PM
Never mind the Bolloks
Topic: Never mind the Bolloks (Read 57 times)
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 994
Never mind the Bolloks
«
on:
Today
at 07:37:45 PM »
Here's the Sex Pistols
Black Cat that motherfuckers.
And.....don't to mentioning the the Doors....
that it for now...
:beer:x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
Bob_Ender
Online
Posts: 994
Re: Never mind the Bolloks
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 07:52:50 PM »
Some of that was nearly in English .....😁😁😋x
Logged
"Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."
