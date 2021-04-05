Bob_Ender

Online



Posts: 994





Posts: 994 Never mind the Bolloks « on: Today at 07:37:45 PM » Here's the Sex Pistols



Black Cat that motherfuckers.



And.....don't to mentioning the the Doors....



that it for now...



:beer:x



















Logged "Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm."