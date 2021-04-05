kippers

Posts: 2 794 Scouting players « on: Today at 03:27:57 PM » Just watching the Blackpool v Gillingham game.

I would imagine its these type of games our scouting system watches, because there are a number of players here who could improve our side, and so far, to be honest, they play better football than us. Young lad called Yates has just bagged his second and 20th goal of the season. A real live wire in the box.

Robbso

Re: Scouting players « Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:42 PM » Didnt we sign Bola and Dijksteel from lower league clubs.? And johnson I think

El Capitan

Re: Scouting players « Reply #2 on: Today at 03:49:59 PM » We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free

kippers

Re: Scouting players « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:19 PM » We did, but I posted concerning attacking players to be fair.

Our days of spunking shed loads on shite attackers has to end and I am saying that for minimum outlay, the players are there to take a gamble on.

Probably looks like Blackpool will be in the champo next season, and the way they play/are playing. Attack with fluidity, rather than our rigid approach. Logged

John Theone

Re: Scouting players « Reply #4 on: Today at 05:28:33 PM » Two to break the bank for



Yates from Blackpool

Wallace from Millwall



Logged

Robbso

Re: Scouting players « Reply #5 on: Today at 07:14:45 PM » Alun Armstrong was signed from Stockport I think. He looked decent but got crocked, didnt play much for us. I cant remember many lower league strikers being that good for us, Andy Peyton was a flop. Curtis Main was good

BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Re: Scouting players « Reply #6 on: Today at 07:18:34 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:49:59 PM We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free



I've been told its a strong possibility. The big lad from Bristol city who scored a couple against us is said to be a done deal also.

El Capitan

Re: Scouting players « Reply #7 on: Today at 07:21:53 PM »





Think hes out of contract as well isnt he? Two decent, realistic signings and very much Warnock types

BigNasty

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.





Re: Scouting players « Reply #8 on: Today at 07:26:07 PM » Yeah out of contract. Should have arrived in January but we couldn,t shift Brit.