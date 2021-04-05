Welcome,
Scouting players
Author
Topic: Scouting players (Read 189 times)
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 794
Scouting players
«
on:
Today
at 03:27:57 PM
Just watching the Blackpool v Gillingham game.
I would imagine its these type of games our scouting system watches, because there are a number of players here who could improve our side, and so far, to be honest, they play better football than us. Young lad called Yates has just bagged his second and 20th goal of the season. A real live wire in the box.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 850
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:37:42 PM
Didnt we sign Bola and Dijksteel from lower league clubs.? And johnson I think
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 121
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 03:49:59 PM
We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 2 794
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 03:53:19 PM
We did, but I posted concerning attacking players to be fair.
Our days of spunking shed loads on shite attackers has to end and I am saying that for minimum outlay, the players are there to take a gamble on.
Probably looks like Blackpool will be in the champo next season, and the way they play/are playing. Attack with fluidity, rather than our rigid approach.
Logged
John Theone
Offline
Posts: 315
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:28:33 PM
Two to break the bank for
Yates from Blackpool
Wallace from Millwall
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 850
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:14:45 PM
Alun Armstrong was signed from Stockport I think. He looked decent but got crocked, didnt play much for us. I cant remember many lower league strikers being that good for us, Andy Peyton was a flop. Curtis Main was good
Logged
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 210
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 07:18:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 03:49:59 PM
We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free
I've been told its a strong possibility. The big lad from Bristol city who scored a couple against us is said to be a done deal also.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 121
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 07:21:53 PM
Think hes out of contract as well isnt he?
Two decent, realistic signings and very much Warnock types
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 210
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 07:26:07 PM
Yeah out of contract. Should have arrived in January but we couldn,t shift Brit.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 850
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 07:31:12 PM
Is it that Diedheo or however its spelt?
Logged
BigNasty
Offline
Posts: 2 210
Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.
Re: Scouting players
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:38:05 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Today
at 07:31:12 PM
Is it that Diedheo or however its spelt?
yeah
Logged
