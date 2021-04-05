Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
April 05, 2021, 08:31:04 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Scouting players  (Read 189 times)
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 794


View Profile
« on: Today at 03:27:57 PM »
Just watching the Blackpool v Gillingham game.
I would imagine its these type of games our scouting system watches, because there are a number of players here who could improve our side, and so far, to be honest, they play better football than us. Young lad called Yates has just bagged his second and 20th goal of the season. A real live wire in the box. 
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 850


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 03:37:42 PM »
Didnt we sign Bola and Dijksteel from lower league clubs.? And johnson I think
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 121


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 03:49:59 PM »
We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 794


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:19 PM »
We did, but I posted concerning attacking players to be fair.
Our days of spunking shed loads on shite attackers has to end and I am saying that for minimum outlay, the players are there to take a gamble on.
  Probably looks like Blackpool will be in the champo next season, and the way they play/are playing. Attack with fluidity, rather than our rigid approach.
Logged
John Theone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 315



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:28:33 PM »
Two to break the bank for

Yates from Blackpool
Wallace from Millwall
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 850


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:14:45 PM »
Alun Armstrong was signed from Stockport I think. He looked decent but got crocked, didnt play much for us. I cant remember many lower league strikers being that good for us, Andy Peyton was a flop. Curtis Main was good
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 210

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 07:18:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 03:49:59 PM
We could do worse than signing Charlie Wyke on a free

I've been told its a strong possibility. The big lad from Bristol city who scored a couple against us is said to be a done deal also.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 121


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 07:21:53 PM »
Think hes out of contract as well isnt he?


Two decent, realistic signings and very much Warnock types  :like:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 210

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 07:26:07 PM »
Yeah out of contract. Should have arrived in January but we couldn,t shift Brit.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 850


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:31:12 PM »
Is it that Diedheo or however its spelt?
Logged
BigNasty
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 210

Be consistent you hypocritical fuckwits.


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:38:05 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Today at 07:31:12 PM
Is it that Diedheo or however its spelt?

yeah
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 