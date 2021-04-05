kippers

Offline



Posts: 2 794





Posts: 2 794

Re: Scouting players « Reply #3 on: Today at 03:53:19 PM » We did, but I posted concerning attacking players to be fair.

Our days of spunking shed loads on shite attackers has to end and I am saying that for minimum outlay, the players are there to take a gamble on.

Probably looks like Blackpool will be in the champo next season, and the way they play/are playing. Attack with fluidity, rather than our rigid approach.